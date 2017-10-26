Boko Haram kills eight soldiers in Damaturu

Suspected Boko Haram members took soldiers by a surprise in a village near Damaturu, Yobe State capital, killing eight soldiers.

According to a military source, the insurgents attacked Sassawa, a village in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe State at about 6pm on Tuesday, killing the soldiers.

He said the insurgents came in five Hilux Toyota Pick-ups and opened fire on the troops, who were definitely caught unawares.

The source said, “The attackers took the soldiers unawares at a football pitch and open fire on them. Eight soldiers including an officer were killed, some others got injured.”

A civilian source blamed the military for not doing enough to dislodge the insurgents from the village.

Some residents of Damaturu, who spoke on condition of anonymity to our correspondent on Wednesday, said a Nigerian Army ambulance was seen conveying copses to the town at about 10am on Wednesday.

A source in Sassawa said, “These bad boys had a field day on Tuesday night, after the attack, they even forced many shops and stores opened and carted away food items. Today, (Wednesday) around 10am the military conveyed copses of the soldiers to Damaturu in two military vans.”

When contacted, the spokesman for 3 Division Military Base in Damaturu, Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, confirmed that there was an attack on the military but could not give the number of the soldiers involved.

“There were casualties on both sides but I cannot ascertain the number of casualties just yet. Men on the ground repelled the attack,” he added.

Also, the Police Commissioner, Yobe State command, Mr. Abdulmaliki Sumonu, confirmed the attack, saying they were working on the details.

Since the establishment of military base in Sassawa, which is 37 kilometres away from Damaturu, this will be the fourth attack on the town and military formation in the area.