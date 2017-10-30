Boko Haram: Suicide bombers unleash fresh mayhem in Maiduguri

Sources said on Sunday evening that scores of people including suicide bombers were feared dead in an attack around Muna Garage General Area of Maiduguri metropolis of Borno state.

Muna garage has been a fearful area following incessant attacks and bombings by insurgents.

The area is located north east and about five kilometers drive to Maiduguri city which has witnessed series of deadly attacks by insurgents.

A police personnel attached to one of the Jere Division but is not authorized to talk the press in an interview told our Correspondent in Maiduguri that “heavy explosions occurred around Muna Garrage at about 7pm with serious casualties on civilians and the suicide bombers.

“Many were feared dead and injured and were evacuated from the scene”.

When contacted in a personal Whatsapp platform of the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku for confirmation, there was no response at press time.

Recalled that a renewed attacks by insurgents taken place in surrounding villages of Borno and Yobe states in the last one week with killing of officers and men of the Nigerian Soldiers in Sassawa village and other road ambushes which claimed many lives by insurgents.