LATEST NEWS
Boko Haram weakened but not defeated - Cameroon President - Trump puts Iran on notice over missiles test - Gov. Ugwuanyi procures 76 laptops, others for magistrates - Money laundering: Ex-FCT Minister’s son, Shamsudeen Bala secures N100m bail - State of the nation: This is the change we promised Nigerians – Lai Mohammed - Fraud alert: Swindlers are selling crude oil in hotel rooms - NNPC warns - Legislators move to block non-career officers from heading Customs Service - Senate rates Gov. Ugwuanyi best on utilization of bailout funds - Economists blast FG over food prices task force - Jonathan meets US Congress on threats of religious intolerance in Nigeria, Niger Delta question

Boko Haram weakened but not defeated – Cameroon President

Posted by: The Citizen in Global News February 4, 2017 0


Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya

Cameroon’s president, Paul Biya, on Friday,  paid homage to four top military officers killed in a helicopter crash last month and urged the country to persevere in its fight against Boko Haram militants.

Cameroon’s top general in the war against Boko Haram, Jacob Kodji, was among the four officers killed when a helicopter went down on January 23. An investigation into the crash is underway.

At a memorial service for the officers, Biya said that Boko Haram’s fire power has been greatly reduced but stressed that the war is far from over.

He said Cameroonians should be solidly united and remember all those who have died as a result of Boko Haram atrocities. He said their grief should reinforce their determination to continue the battle with the barbaric group. He said the blood of all soldiers who have died while defending Cameroon should prompt the entire nation to participate.

Cameroon’s Ministry of Defense says close to 200 soldiers have lost their lives in the war. The president pledged to take care of the families of fallen soldiers but did not give details.

An estimated 2,000 civilians have been killed in Cameroon, and hundreds of thousands more displaced, since 2013 when Boko Haram expanded its insurgency from northeast Nigeria into Cameroon.

Cameroon’s military partnered with Nigeria and other regional armies. In the past year, those forces have succeeded in pushing Boko Haram out of much of the territory it once occupied but suicide bombings have continued

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.