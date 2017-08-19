BREAKING: Buhari returns today, to address Nigerians Monday

August 19, 2017 0

President Muhammadu Buhari who has been receiving medical attention in London, the United Kingdom since May 7 is expected back in Nigeria today.

He is also scheduled to address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Monday.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday morning.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari returns to the country later today, after receiving medical attention in London.

“The President had left the country on May 7, this year, after handing over power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.

“President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

“He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.”

