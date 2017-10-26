BREAKING: Dambazau absent as Buhari presides over FEC meeting

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.), was conspicuously absent as of the time a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari started at 11am at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

Dambazzau is one of the government officials who have been in the eye of the storm over the controversial recall and posting of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who were also mentioned in the matter were however present.

The special session of FEC is holding to consider and probably approve the 2018 Appropriation Bill.