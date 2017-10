Ronald Koeman became the third Premier League managerial casualty of the season on Monday when he was sacked by Everton.

The 54-year-old Dutchman — who guided Everton to seventh in his first season in charge last term — paid the price for a desperate start to the season despite having spent £140million in the close season.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that Ronald Koeman has left the Club,” read the club statement. -AFP.