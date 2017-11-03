BREAKING: Kidnapping kingpin, Evans, prays for bail

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has filed an application seeking to be released on bail and for his case to be given an accelerated hearing.

But the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bay, described the bail application, seeking accelerated hearing filed alongside an application seeking to quash the charges as conflicting, confusing and an abuse of court processes.

Shitta-Bay said it is a ploy to frustrate the trial.

Court proceedings are underway. – Punch.