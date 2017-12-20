Breaking: Ogoni youths barricade NNPC gate in Port Harcourt

Hundreds of youths from the Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State have blocked the entrance to the office of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, in Port Harcourt.

The youths identified to be members of Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates, KSA, this morning, staged a peaceful protest to the NNPC offfice demanding a halt on the planned resumption of oil exploration in Ogoniland.

Leader of the protest and the Coordinator of Ken Saro-Wiwa Associates, Chief. Gani Topba, said the people came out in their numbers to show total rejection of the move.

Details later… – Vanguard.