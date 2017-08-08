Breaking: Resume or resign protest turns sour as police tear gas groups

The daily sit-out protest embarked upon by some groups demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari resumes or resigns if incapable of continuing his duties as president has turned sour as one of the protesters got wounded when the Police, Tuesday, shot tear gas at them.

Reports had it that the protesters were observing their sit-out at the Millennium park opposite the Unity Fountain, Maitama, Abuja when the armed policemen fired tear gas canisters to disperse them. The report said the group, not deterred by the police, continued with their meeting when the police suddenly shot a tear gas canister that got one of them wounded.

The wounded protester, according to the report, has been taken to a clinic at the Federal Secretariat complex, a few kilometres away from the scene of the incident.