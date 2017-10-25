BREAKING: Shekau’s wife killed in air strike, says NAF

October 25, 2017 0

The Nigerian Air Force said on Wednesday that it believed the wife of Boko Haram terrorists’ leader, Abubakar Shekau, Mallama Fitdasi, had been killed in air strikes on a hideout in Durwawa area.
Durwawa is a location in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Our correspondent learnt that the Boko Haram terrorists were reportedly bombed by fighter jets during a meeting on Monday.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, confirmed the strikes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Corrupt recall: Reinstating Maina unbelievable, an embarrassment to Fed Govt, says APC … Senate begins probe as EFCC seals fugitive’s properties in Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, into the Federal Civil Service was an embarrassment to the Federal Government ...