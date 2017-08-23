Buhari cancels FEC meeting

The meeting of the Federal Executive Council that holds every Wednesday will not hold today.

Today would have afforded President Muhammadu Buhari who returned to the country on Saturday the opportunity of presiding over the council meeting for the first time in over three months.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed in a statement that the meeting would not hold.

Adesina did not however disclose the reason behind the decision to cancel the meeting.

But he said Buhari would today receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

The statement read, “The meeting of the Federal Executive Council will not hold today.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office.”

Buhari has been operating from an office in his residence since Monday while the Presidency claimed that his main office had been destroyed by rodents and needed to be renovated.