Buhari gave ‘corrupt’ Nigerian judge N500,000 during certificate controversy – Witness tells court

Posted by: The Citizen in Headlines February 21, 2017 0


court

A witness in the corruption trial of Justice Adeniyi Ademola has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the embattled judge N500,000 while his certificate controversy was pending before Mr. Ademola.
Some persons had filed a suit challenging Mr. Buhari’s candidacy prior to the 2015 elections, alleging the president had no secondary school certificate as required by law.
The witness said the money was given through Mr. Buhari’s former lawyer, Kola Awodeyin.
The witness, however, said he does not consider the money a bribe.
Mr. Ademola is being prosecuted by the Nigerian government for alleged corruption. He has denied the charges and requested accelerated hearing at the trial in Abuja‎.
The federal judge is being prosecuted alongside his wife, Olubowale, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe Agi.
Details later. – Premium Times.

