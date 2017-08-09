Buhari holding Nigeria to ransom – Protesters

The ‘resume or resign’ protesters on Wednesday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of holding the nation to ransom by his absence.

The contended that acting President Yemi Osinbajo has been unable to take concrete decisions that could move the nation forward.

The group said Osinbajo could not allocate portfolios to ministerial nominees despite the transmission of power to him, stressing that this proved that Buhari’s absence was stagnating the nation.

The protesters who held a sit-out at the Unity Fountain, Maitama, Abuja under the wary eyes of policemen, stressed that the President is not greater than the country.



The sit-out held 24 hours after the coalition members were attacked by policemen with water cannons and tear gas canisters at the same venue.



Ariyo Atoye of the Coalition in Defence Of Nigerian Democracy said Buhari was being propped up in power by a cabal that wanted to continue using his name to loot the national treasury.



“It is the cabal that wants him (Buhari) to continue in power so they could loot the treasury. They said power has fully been transmitted to Osinbajo but he could not even allocate portfolio to ministers,” he said.



A member of the BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu criticized the police harassment, noting that the operatives should be deployed in the North-East to fight Boko Haram insurgents rather than assaulting harmless youths.



She said the nation must move forward with or without the President, stressing that the country cannot afford to be held down by him.



Yesufu called on Nigerians to join the #resume or resign protests to compel the government to do the right thing.



She said, “Buhari is not greater than Nigeria and he cannot continue to hold the nation to ransom because he is sick. I once said he should resign and allow another person to take over, it is not as if we hate him, we love him and we pray for his quick recovery. It is not about a person, it is about the country; our mumu don do.”



Popular artist, Charlie Boy and Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke admonished Nigerian youths to join the campaign to demand Buhari’s return or resignation, noting that the issue is about the future and well-being of the nation.