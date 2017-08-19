Buhari lands in Abuja, shuns guard of honour

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Abuja after over 100 days’ stay in London, United Kingdom, where he had been receiving medical attention since May 7.

The presidential aircraft that conveyed the President landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 4.35pm.

The President disembarked from the aircraft, NAF 001, at about 4.48pm.

He was received by top government officials led by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The President, decked in a brown kaftan, mounted the rostrum and took the national salute before the men of the Brigades of Guard.

He did not inspect the Guard of Honour mounted for him before proceeding to the presidential lodge with dignitaries who were on hand to receive him.

The airport was at a standstill as workers made frantic efforts to get a glimpse of him.