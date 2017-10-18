Buhari signs petroleum varsity bill into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the bill establishing the University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State.

Performing his ceremony on Tuesday at the presidential villa, Abuja, he pledged continued support for the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta region.

“This administration is fully committed to supporting the Niger Delta in its endeavours to achieve socio-economic development,” he said.

He appealed to all communities in the region to strive for peace through dialogue in resolving all conflicts not only among them, but also with business entities and the authorities.

According to a statement issued in Abuja by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, with the signing of the bill into law, the path has been cleared for the establishment of the specialised university in the Niger Delta, charged with training and research in petroleum technologies.