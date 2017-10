Senate President Bukola Saraki’s daughter Olutosin Halima Saraki, on Saturday held her wedding engagement in Lagos at the Eko Hotel and Suites.

Twenty-five-year-old Tosin is the first of the four children of Bukola and Toyin.

Her husband is Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya, the son of Omooba Tokunbo Olusanya .

Notable APC chieftains graced the event.

Some of the dignitaries included Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Lai Mohammed, Bola Tinubu, John Oyegun, Ben Bruce and others.