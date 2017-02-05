Burkina Faso pip Ghana 1-0 to clinch AFCON bronze medal

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: The Citizen in Sport February 5, 2017 0


Burkina Faso clinched the bronze medal at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Ghana 1-0 at the Stade de Port-Gentil.

The opening exchanges proved to be a quiet affair, with both sides struggling to maintain possession.

Ghana nearly broke the deadlock on 25 minutes but Bernard Tekpetey struck the crossbar from close range.

The Stallions struggled to get going, but had their first real opening after 41 minutes when Nakoulma fired wide of the upright from inside the box.

There was a strong end to the opening half from both sides, but the score remained goalless at the halftime break.

Tekpetey squandered another chance on the hour mark, as the Ghanaian forward headed over the crossbar once again, following some good work by Jordan Ayew.

Avram Grant had seen enough and introduced Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew after 65 minutes.

The Stallions saw more of the ball after 70 minutes with Alain Traore smashing a volley over the bar from 20-yards out.

However, when it looked as if extra time was beckoning, Burkina Faso struck in the 89th minute as Alain Traore curled home a free-kick into the top corner

 

