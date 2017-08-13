Burnley stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

August 13, 2017 0

Sam Vokes scored twice as Burnley surprised defending English champions Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea had Captain Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas sent off and Burnley took full advantage through Vokes’s brace and a superb Stephen Ward’s effort.

Two second half goals from new signing Alvaro Morata and David Luiz were not enough to save the champions’ blushes.

Burnley’s win, the club’s first at Chelsea since 1971, was one of the few surprising results in the opening day of the English Premier League (EPL).

Newcomers Huddersfield stunned Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park while Watford forced 18-time English champions Liverpool to 3-3 draw at Vicarage Road.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Premier league: Arsenal stun Leicester City in 7-goal thriller

Arsenal produced a stunning late comeback to beat Leicester 4-3 as the Premier League returned ...