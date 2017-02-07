CAF: As Rangers FC departs for Algeria, Ugwuanyi charges club to excel

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday met with the management, staff and players of Rangers FC shortly before the club’s departure to Algeria to play in Friday’s Orange CAF Champions League match J.S Saoura, charging them to display their professionalism and commitment to be able to win the match.

The governor also assured the club of the blessings, best wishes and prayers of the whole nation “as ambassadors and flag bearers of our great country Nigeria in this competition”.

He said that the state remains grateful to God for bringing Rangers to

the competition as Champions of the Nigerian Football League, adding

that with “God on our side, we are confident that you will come back

from this competition as Champions of Africa in Jesus Name”.

“Having lifted the NPFL trophy after 32 years in the wilderness, we

have revived the famous Rangers spirit; the spirit of commitment,

industry, ingenuity and brotherhood; the Never-Say-Die spirit of

Rangers – the true champions.

“And as you depart for Algeria today, we pray that the Almighty God

will grant you divine protection, guidance and a resounding victory

against your opponents”, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated.

Also at the meeting a staunch supporter of Enugu Rangers, Barr.

Charles Ugwu promised N1million for every goal scored by the team in

Algeria, noting that the club is not just a team but also a movement

that has united the Igbos over the years. Barr. Ugwu assured the

governor that he will, alongside other supporters of the club,

galvanize massive support for the team.

In his remark, the captain of the team, Mathew Etim, said that the

players are determined and out for business to make Enugu State proud

once again, calling for the support and prayers of the people of the

state and fans.

The club led by its General Manager, Christian Chukwu, has departed

for Lagos en route Algeria for the match on Friday.