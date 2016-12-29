CBN denies budgeting N10bn as lunch allowance

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: The Citizen in Business December 29, 2016


CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described as false and concocted a lead story in a national daily purporting that the bank planned to spend a whopping sum of N10 billion on lunch.

According to the acting Director, Corporate Communications of the Bank, Mr Isaac Okorafor, the said story “was neither based on an existing fact or documented evidence but rather a mere imagination of the reporter and those behind the clandestine move to tarnish the image of the Bank”.

He said: “I do not know where the reporter got those figures”.

Okorafor, in a statement on Wednesday, therefore, appealed to esteemed members of the media to always endeavour to verify their facts before rushing to the press.

