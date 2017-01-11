LATEST NEWS
CBN sells N195.96bn treasury bills next week - Recession forces indigenous oil companies to sell off assets - YESGrant: Heritage Bank supports 35 entrepreneurs with N50m - Nnia Nwodo wins Ohanaeze presidency - FIFA approves 48 teams for World Cup - Iheanacho's manager donates to Enugu Rangers - Obama set for farewell speech to America - A big price – The Nation - A Nation Of Killers – New Telegraph - APC removes Ali Ndume as Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan takes over

CBN sells N195.96bn treasury bills next week

Posted by: The Citizen in Business January 11, 2017 0


CBN

The Federal Government plans to sell N195.96 billion ($644.08 million) in short-dated treasury bills at an auction on January 19, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Tuesday.

The bank said it would sell N36.78 billion in three-month debt, N39.17 billion in six-month bills and N120 billion in one-year notes, using a Dutch auction system. Payment will be due the day after the auction.

Nigeria issues treasury bills to fund its budget deficit, manage banking system liquidity and curb rising inflation. ($1 = 304.2500 Naira).

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.