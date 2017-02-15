Champions League: PSG blow away Barcelona 4-0 in Paris

Paris Saint Germain’s Angel Di Maria, Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler made Valentine Day a horrible one for Barcelona as PSG walloped the Spanish giants 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

The hosts were on the front foot in the opening 15 minutes, as Barcelona struggled to get out of their own half, while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen pulled off a fine save to deny Blaise Matuidi.

PSG eventually broke the deadlock in the 18th minute as former Real Madrid winger, Di Maria curled home a fine free-kick from 20-yards out, 1-0.

The Catalan giants started to see more of the ball after 25 minutes and should have been level shortly after but Kelvin Trapp rushed off his line to deny Andre Gomes from close range.

However, PSG doubled their lead five minutes before the break as Marco Verratti regained possession from Lionel Messi, before picking out Julian Draxler, who fired into the far corner.

The hosts added a third goal 10 minutes into the second half, as Di Maria surged towards the box, before curling the ball beyond Ter Stegen.

PSG were happy to hit on the counter and it paid off in the 71st minutes as Thomas Munier embarked a fine run before playing in Edinson Cavani, who slammed home from close range, 4-0.

The Catalan giants nearly pulled one back in the 84th minute, but Umtiti’s header crashed against the upright.

PSG managed to see off any late surge from Luis Enrique’s charges, as they take a very health four-goal lead to the Camp Nou.

In the second match of the night, Benfica beat visiting Dortmund 1-0.