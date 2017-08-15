Charly Boy nearly lynched at Wuse Market

Popular entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, who is leading the #ResumeOrResign protest against President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued medical vacation in the UK was on Tuesday attacked at the popular Wuse Market by angry protesters.

Charly Boy was attacked in Wuse Market by angry protesters who are believed to be supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari.

His he car was damaged by the thugs.

The gates of the market were temporarily closed and manned by heavily armed security operatives after the incident.

One of the leaders of the group, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the development on twitter.

He said the attack was masterminded by a regular face among pro-Buhari protesters – a group involved in solidarity protest in support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We just went to Wuse market for mobilization against 100 days event tomorrow and a regular face at Unity Fountain brought thugs to attack us.

“They attacked us with police on Tuesday. Tried to attack us at Unity Fountain with their government sponsored thugs. Today is Wuse Market.

“Charly Boy’s car was damaged by the thugs. This is a senseless government. #ResumeOrResign,” Adeyanu wrote on twitter.