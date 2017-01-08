Chelsea recall Ake from Bournemouth loan spell

LATEST NEWS
Chelsea have recalled Dutch left-back Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth, the Premier League leaders announced on Sunday.
Ake, 21, joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan in June and has been in impressive form, scoring three goals as Eddie Howe’s side have climbed to ninth in the table.
But with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte seeking competition for left-sided wing-back Marcos Alonso, Ake has been summoned back to Stamford Bridge.
“Ake is a really good player,” Conte said before Ake’s return was confirmed.
“I’m evaluating his situation, because Ake could be an interesting opportunity in this window for us.”
Ake, who can also play in midfield, joined Chelsea from Feyenoord in 2011 and has previously spent time on loan at Reading and Watford.

