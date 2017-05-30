Chimaraoke ditches PDC, returns to PDP

Indications emerged on Monday that a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaraoke Nnamani, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nnamani governed Enugu from 1999 to 2007, and also represented Enugu East senatorial district at the National Assembly between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the PDP.

But differences with his successor, Sullivan Chime, forced him to leave PDP in 2011.

He thereafter joined the People for Democratic Change (PDC), a party he founded.

Nnamani used the PDC platform for his senatorial bids in 2011 and 2015, but on both occasions, he lost to a PDP candidate, incumbent senator, Gilbert Nnaji.

Nnamani’s return to PDP coincided with the time his ‘political foe’, Chime, left the party for the All Progressives Congress.

Chime, Enugu State governor from 2007 to 2015, defected to APC after declaring PDP ‘dead and buried’.

There were speculations that Nnamani would follow the example of some prominent Enugu politicians by yet moving to the APC.

A former governor of the old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Chime, and a former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, are among former PDP stalwarts in the state who have found their way to APC in recent times.

However, it was gathered on Monday that Nnamani has again registered as a PDP member at his ward in Ojiagu Agbani, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

PDP chairman in the ward, Mr. Uwa Nnamoko, confirmed Nnamani’s return to the party.

“Your information is correct, Nnamani has returned to PDP.

“He has officially registered with us, we are happy he is back,” Nnamoko said.

It is expected that the former governor will resume his bid to return to the Senate, on the ‎platform of the PDP, in 2019. – Punch.