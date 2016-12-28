LATEST NEWS
China launches 2,252km bullet train - Enugu: Ugwuanyi's achievements in office are outstanding, says Catholic Bishop - Hospital gives women wrong sperm during fertility treatment - Freed Chibok girls deny FG 'family Christmas' promise ...as US billionaire sponsors education of rescued girls - FG to buy N400m vehicles for ex-heads of state, vice presidents - Budget padding: Jibrin denies fleeing UK over alleged crimes ...your days of freedom are numbered – Reps tell whistle-blower - Fed Govt uncovers 50,000 ghost workers - Oluwo tells monarchs to throw away idols - Equality bill: Women shouldn’t share inheritance equally with men – Sultan - Uduaghan warns Ibori apologists over inappropriate conduct

China launches 2,252km bullet train

Posted by: The Citizen in Global News December 28, 2016 0


china-launches-2252km-bullet-train

China on Wednesday put into operation a bullet train service to Shanghai.

The service is on one of the world’s longest high-speed railways, linking the country’s prosperous eastern coast to the less-developed southwest.

The Shanghai-Kunming line — 2,252 km in length — traverses the five provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou and Yunnan and cuts travel time from Shanghai to Kunming from 34 to 11 hours, according to China Railway Corporation.

The maximum speed is 330 km per hour, said Wang Jinda, a train driver.
The line is also the longest east-west high-speed railway in China. A longer rail line stretching north to south is the 2,298-km Beijing-Guangzhou line, put into operation in 2012.

China has built more than 20,000 km of high-speed rail lines, the highest in the world.

According to the government’s plan, the mileage will increase to 45,000 km by 2030.

The launch of the Shanghai-Kunming line means the country’s high-speed rail grid has taken shape, connecting almost all provinces on the Chinese mainland.

Copyright © 2016 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.