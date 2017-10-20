CIA sacks bomb-sniffing dog

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has fired Lulu, an adorable black Labrador, from a training programme after refusing to become a bomb-sniffing dog.

In a series of tweets, the CIA explained that Lulu, who was being trained for the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia, “began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odours.”

In spite of attempts to motivate her with food and toys, Lulu showed zero interest in sniffing for explosives and “was clearly no longer enjoying herself,” the CIA said.

“Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for them.

“All dogs, like humans, have good and bad days when learning something new. Same for our pups, though it usually lasts just a day or two.

“There are a million reasons why a dog has a bad day and our trainers must become doggy psychologists to figure out what will help pups,” CIA tweeted.

According to the agency, sometimes, a pup is bored and needs extra playtime, sometimes they need a little break, or it is a minor medical condition like a food allergy.

“For some dogs, after weeks of working with them, it’s clear the issue isn’t temporary and instead, this just isn’t the job they are meant for.

“Our trainers’ top concern is the physical and mental well-being of K9s. They made a difficult decision and did what’s best for Lulu: stop her training”.

CIA said when a dog is removed or retires from its K9 programme, the handler and their family is given the chance to adopt them and many do.

“Lulu is no longer training, but was adopted by her handler and currently living her best life in retirement.

“We’ll miss Lulu but it was the right decision for her and we wish her all the best in her new life!” CIA wrote.

It said Lulu now enjoys her days playing with his kids and a new friend and sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard.

According to the agency, however, Lulu’s handler still needs a K9 partner and went on to introduce the newest member of the Fall 2017 Puppy Class – Heron, aka Harry.

“As the K9 class was only in the imprint stage of training when Lulu left, we were able to bring on a new CIAK9 and catch them up on training.

“At just over a year old, Harry is the youngest pup in class, but has an incredible drive to learn and is super smart,” CIA tweeted.