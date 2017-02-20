CNPP visit: I’m impressed with Ugwuanyi’s achievements in Enugu, says Balarabe Musa

The National Chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Alhaji Dr. Balarabe Musa has applauded the development strides of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, especially in the area of massive roads construction and other critical infrastructure, saying that he is impressed with his achievements.

The elder statesman made the commendation when he led a delegation of the members of the organization, which comprised mostly its new executives in the state, to the Government House, Enugu on a courtesy visit to the governor.

Alhaji Musa said that his experiences in the state in terms of “the wonderful things that are happening in Enugu State” are part of what the CNPP will tell Nigerians about Gov. Ugwuanyi.

“I was very surprised about what I saw in Enugu State. I saw good road network in Nsukka and other parts of the state. I was very much impressed because all these were achieved in less than 2 years. I am sure that at the end of eight years, we will see more wonders of your administration”, the CNPP National Chairman said.

In his response, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the elder statesman for his kind words, describing him as “a man of uncommon integrity and impeccable principles, whose exemplary life is worthy of emulation by all Nigerians”.

The governor noted that the CNPP plays an essential role in the political and socio-economic development of the country, adding its role in shaping national discourse as well as offering reasonable advice to the government in power has helped in the development and implementation of sound policies and programmes for the benefit of the citizens.

“As Governor and servant of the people of Enugu State, I have always believed in the principle of constructive engagement and collaboration among all political groups and interests to ensure the attainment of the common goals and aspirations of the people.

“Indeed, immediately upon assumption of office, I declared my readiness to cooperate and partner with all political stakeholders and organizations in the state towards the fulfillment of our promises to build a peaceful and more prosperous Enugu State.

“I am glad to say, that the response we have so far received from the concerned groups, has been most positive and encouraging”, Gov. Ugwuanyi said.

The governor equally congratulated the members of the new State executive of the CNPP in the state on their “deserved election”, and assured them of continued cordial relationship that would promote peace and enhance the development of the state.

The National Secretary of CNPP, Chief Willy Ezeugwu and other top officials of the organization, were also part of the delegation.