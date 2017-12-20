Commandant begs Buhari to sgn Peace Corps bill

In a bid the address youth unemployment and restiveness in the country, the National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Dr. Dickson Akoh, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill.

Akoh, made the call on Wednesday in Abuja at a Stakeholders’ Meeting organised by the Northern Forum of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

According to him, when assented to, the bill will also address the myriad of problems before Nigerian youths.

He stated that it is saddening that there is no concrete law or policy that promotes the needs of young persons.

He said it was for that reason that groups such as the Boys Scout, Red Cross, Girls Guide were becoming extinct.

He said when passed, the bill would also recognise NYCN as an umbrella group seeking to advance the goals and aspirations of Nigerian youths.

Akoh also expressed sadness over the inability of the council to elect a chairman due to the age limit set at between the ages of 18 and 34 years.

The Senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, Yobe South Senatorial district, emphasised the importance of unity in national development. He said it would difficult for the country achieve meaningful progress without it.

According to him, young people have a huge role to play in nation-building and peace-building since they constitute a significant percentage of the country’s population.

“When you build the youths, you build the world; so when you destroy the youths, you destroy the world.

“We should continue to emphasise the need for Nigeria’s unity. It is only through unity that we can build our today and our tomorrow. “Unity is key for development to take the place in Nigeria,” he added.