Conte seeks Moses replacement at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he will focus on finding a replacement for suspended wing-back Victor Moses after Sunday’s Community Shield match against Arsenal, West London Sport reports.

Moses was sent off in the FA Cup Final and, although he can feature this weekend at Wembley, he is banned for the opening Premier League game of the season against Burnley the following Saturday.

Conte said, “I think it’s right to go game by game. We play on Sunday. I’ll have six days to try to find the best solution.

“For now we haven’t an alternative to Moses. We are trying to find the right alternative.”

Conte believes Chelsea’s squad looks too thin to cope with a Champions League campaign on top of the Premier League and two domestic cup competitions.

“It is very important to improve our squad,” he said.

“On the numerical aspect we have a small squad. Only one player is not enough. We need more players to improve our squad. Now we are only a few players.

“It is important that the club knows my opinion about the numbers we need. It is not right to tell these through the press.

“The most important thing is that the club knows my opinion and they are trying to do their best for our team and squad. Now we have to wait. We must have patience.”