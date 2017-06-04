Corruption probe: NJC recalls Justices Okoro, Ademola, 4 other suspended judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recalled six suspended judges who were either not charged for corruption or acquitted by the court.

The decision was taken at the 82nd meeting of the council which held on May 31 in Abuja and presided by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Consequently the following judges were recalled:

Hon. Justice John Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court;

Hon. Justice Uwani Abba Aji of the Court of Appeal;

Hon. Justice Hydiazira A. Nganjiwa of the Federal High Court;

Hon. Justice A. F. A. Ademola of the Federal High Court who has been discharged and acquitted;

Hon. Justice Musa H. Kurya of the Federal High Court; and

Hon. Justice Agbadu James Fishim of National Industrial Court of Nigeria.