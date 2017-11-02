Court dismisses Diezani’s application for trial in Nigeria

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday rejected an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, seeking to be joined as a defendant in an alleged N450m fraud case in Nigeria.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa, while rejecting the application, described it as bizarre and a misuse of court processes, stressing that he would not allow himself to be used to frustrate Diezani’s imminent trial in the United Kingdom, where is currently under investigation and on bail.

The judge declined all of Diezani’s prayers, including an order mandating the Attorney General of the Federation to facilitate her return from the UK, where is currently being investigated for alleged fraud by the Metropolitan Police.