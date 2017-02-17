Court dissolves 25 years’ marriage over infidelity, HIV positive wife

LATEST NEWS
Posted by: The Citizen in Latest News February 17, 2017


court

A Jikwoyi Customary Court, Abuja, on Friday dissolved the marriage between Joseph Danjuma, a farmer, and his HIV-positive wife.

The Presiding Judge, Everyman Eleanya, who ordered the dissolution of the marriage, said that the court had done everything possible to reconcile the parties.

He said, “ The court did everything possible to reconcile the couple but all efforts failed.’’

Eleanya dissolved the marriage and ordered that the bride price be returned to the husband.

Earlier, Danjuma had told the court that he still loved his wife even with the HIV.

He said, “My wife got pregnant and put to bed in 2012; the child got terribly ill and died.

“Due to the ailment and death of the child, I insisted that my wife be tested of HIV, which the doctor did and she tested positive.

“Because I still loved my wife, we used condom as a means of protection during sexual intercourse.

“But as time went on, she refused me using condom on her, and insisted on intercourse without condom.”

The respondent, who admitted being HIV-positive, consented to the dissolution of the marriage, adding that she was tired of the marriage. – NAN.

