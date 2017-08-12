Court fixes Sept. 11 for judgment on Melaye’s recall

A High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed September 11, to deliver judgement in a suit filed by Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, seeking an order of the court to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC from recalling him from the senate.

In his argument, counsel to Senator Melaye, Nkem Okoro averred that the petitioners ought to have availed the Senator with facts on the circumstances which the alleged loss of confidence was based prior to the submission of the petition to INEC.

According to him, failure to serve his client copies of the petitions by INEC has violated the rule of natural justice and fair hearing.

He added that even when the petition was submitted to INEC, the electoral body failed to give him a copy.

Senator Melaye also in the suit, is challenging the constitutionality of the required numbers of signatories to the petition in line with Section 69 of the Nigerian Constitution, which requires more than half of registered voters in the constituency.

More so, counsel to Melaye urged the court to uphold his prayers in the originating summon, submitted that majority of the signatories to the petition are nonexistent, dead and forged.

The counsel insisted that the petition was initiated as a result of political malice, bad fate and animosity.

Meanwhile, counsel to INEC, Sulaiman Ibrahim in his augments urged the court to dismiss Melaye’s suit for lack of merit.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, after listening to argument from both counsels fixed September 11, 2017 for judgement.