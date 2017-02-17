Court orders permanent forfeiture of Diezani’s $153m to Nigeria

A Federal High Court Lagos on Thursday ordered the final forfeiture of the sum of N34 billion (153 million dollars) linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Justice Muslim Hassan issued the order while delivering judgment in a suit by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the forfeiture of the money as proceeds of crime.

Justice Hassan had on Jan. 6 issued an interim order of forfeiture of the sum of N34 billion to the Federal Government following an ex parte application by the EFCC seeking a similar relief.

The EFCC had initiated an ex-parte application, seeking an interim order for the temporary forfeiture of the sum to FG which it claimed was linked to the ex-Minister.

The court had also issued 14 days to any interested party to appear and prove the legitimacy of the money failing which the money would be permanently forfeited to the government.

At the last sitting of the court on Jan. 24, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, Counsel representing the EFCC, had argued his originating process before the court.

Oyedepo urged the court to make the interim order absolute and ordered a final forfeiture of the sum to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He also urged the court to order the forfeiture of other sums to which no claim had been laid.

Justice Hassan, in his judgment, ordered a final forfeiture of the unclaimed sum of N23. 43 billion and $5 million to the Federal Government.

“I hereby make an order pursuant to Section 17 of the Advanced fee Fraud and other related Offences Act 2016, for final forfeiture of the unclaimed sum of N23, 426, 300, 000.00 billion and 5 million dollars to the Federal Government finally.

“On the whole, I am satisfied that all the conditions stated in Section 17 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act, was duly fulfilled by the applicant.

“I accordingly make the following orders — An order for the final forfeiture of the sum of N23, 426, 300, 000.00 billion being unclaimed property to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“An order of final forfeiture is also made for the sum of N9.08 billion recovered from the second respondent to the Federal Government of Nigeria, this is my judgment,” he said. – NAN.