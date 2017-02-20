Court saves 26-year-old marriage from collapse

An Ikorodu Customary Court in Lagos State on Monday reconciled a couple, Alfred Adewunmi and his wife, Comfort, whose 26-year-old marriage was on the brink of collapse.

Adewunmi, 48, a building contractor, had instituted a divorce suit on Sept. 26, 2016 claiming that his wife was not supportive and was also unfaithful to their marriage.

“My wife is not faithful to me as she has male friends; she is also too stubborn and monitors my movements.

“She says provocative words that cause me to be angry, which is hazardous to my health.

“I am not interested in the marriage anymore: please separate us,” the petitioner who resides at Plot 12, Park View Estate, Bagidan, Ijede in Ikorodu, told the court.

Comfort, a 46- year- old mother of three and a trader, had earlier pleaded with the court for reconciliation, and pledged to mend her ways.

However, following the intervention of the court, headed by Mrs Omolara Abiola, and the couple’s families, the Adewunmis told the court that they would work to resolve their differences and reconcile themselves.

Abiola subsequently ordered that his wife should sign an undertaking that she would be a good wife, promise to be faithful and stop attending social gatherings only with her husband’s consent.

The undertaking would also indicate that she would now be supportive and also help her husband build a bright future for their children. – NAN.