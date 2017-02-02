LATEST NEWS
FG constitutes task force to reduce food prices ...to raise VAT on champagne, other luxury items - Ambode signs death penalty for kidnappers - Executive war: Okorocha is a shameless motor park governor, says Obiano - Fed Govt clears hindrance on visa-on-arrival for investors - CBN to sanction banks with cash problems ..auctions $660m to clear dollar demand - Recession: Foreign investment inflow drops to 9-year low - NBS - Credits: Our loan processes follow global best practices – BoI - GTBank emerges Best Bank in Africa for Corporate Governance - FirstBank gets global recognition for exceptional service delivery - NCC boss seeks greater appreciation of digital transformation

Credits: Our loan processes follow global best practices – BoI

Posted by: The Citizen in Business February 2, 2017 0


BoI

The Bank of Industry (BoI) has said that its loan approval process is governed by best global practices and not sentiments.

This was contained in a statement released by the development finance institution at the weekend “to address concerns and misrepresentation of intent among stakeholders.”

“For the benefit of posterity, the bank has a loan approval process that is governed by best global practices and would not jeopardise the interests of its stakeholders,” it said.

The bank said its mandate supports only bankable ventures that aid industrial growth and promote economic development and not religious projects.

The Bank, while reacting to reports in sections of the social media on its partnership with religious institutions, explained that BoI has never financed any empowerment programme by religious institutions neither did it participate in the programme being referenced.

“BoI as Nigeria’s foremost Development Finance Institution only supports potentially viable ventures that will drive the nation’s industrialisation agenda, improve the economy and crest jobs.

The statement stated that the bank nevertheless partners with organisations with bankable proposals as long as they offer repayment plans and have developmental as well as social impact.

“The bank does not fund religious programmes and activities rather it only finances potentially bankable ventures promoted by domestic and foreign investors of all faiths. We would like to state that the notion being created in the social media is wrong,” the statement stated.

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.