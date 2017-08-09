Customs intercept N1.37bn smuggled premium vehicles in Lagos

In a single haul in Lagos, the Nigeria Customs Service has made a seizure of premium vehicles valued at N1.374bn smuggled into the country.

The Comptroller General of the NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), spoke in Lagos on Tuesday while showing 37 Sports Utility Vehicles and used cars seized by the service to journalists.

Ali said eight units of brand new 2017 model of Lexus LX570, 12 units of 2017 model of Toyota Land Cruiser, as well as 17 units of Toyota Hilux ranging from 2010 to 2019 models, were among the seized vehicles.

The customs boss said the seizures were jointly made by the CGC’s Compliance Team and the Roving Team of the Federal Operations Unit in Lagos.

“Similarly, a total of 12,081 bags of smuggled parboiled rice, with a duty paid value of N149m, were seized.

“Apart from the seizure of vehicles and rice, the reinvigorated anti-smuggling operations yielded another 156 assorted seizures, including bales of used clothing, Indian hemp and used tyres,” he added.

He pointed out that the Federal Government’s policy which banned the importation of rice and vehicles through the land borders was still in force.

Ali added that customs officers had been instructed to use their arms to avoid being killed or injured while on duty, adding that the personnel would apply force when the need arose.

Other seizures displayed included containers of used tyres, iron folding chairs, packages of wooden cabinets in different sizes, and packaging of POPs, all valued at over N1.6bn.