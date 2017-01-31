Customs Service intercepts 661 pump action guns in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 661 pump action rifles in Lagos following a tip- off.

The guns, concealed in a 40-foot container with number PONU 825914(3)45G1, were seized on Mile 2 Oshodi/Apapa Expressway by Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone “A” Ikeja operatives.

The importer declared them as iron doors from China. But on being examined at the FOU office, they were found to be guns.

Speaking with reporters in Lagos yesterday, Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) said the importer, Oscan Okafor, 51, his clearing agent, Mahmud Hassan, 56, and Sodique Mustapha, 28, who accompanied the Mack Truck marked BDG 256 XG used in conveying the guns on January 22, have been arrested.

Ali said all Customs officers involved in the release of the cargo from the port are in detention.

The inscription on each gun is Tornado and it was designed in Italy for JOJEFF MAGNUM.

The guns, Ali said, were under “absolute prohibition which renders their importation illegal”.

“Such deadly contravention of the law is even more unacceptable considering the fragile situation in some parts of the country. Investigation has commenced and I have directed that the dragnet should be wide enough to fish out all persons involved in the importation and clearing of the consignment.

“Already, the officers involved in the clearance of the container are with the Comptroller FOU Zone ‘A”, Ikeja,” Ali said.

Other items inside the container are iron doors, water equipment, furniture, Solo toilet rolls, spaghetti, Ideal vegetable oil, used chairs, foams and other house hold utensils.

