D-8 Summit: I’m no longer sick – Buhari tells world leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked the President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, for his concern during his recent health challenge.

Buhari made the statement at the ninth summit of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation at Istanbul, Turkey.

He assured Erdogan and other leaders that he had recovered from the challenge.

“I wish to express my sincere gratitude to Your Excellency, for your concern and sympathy during my recent health challenge from which I have recovered, not least because of your prayer and the prayers of many other well-wishers and sympathisers,” he said.

The President again condemned the July 2016 failed coup in Turkey.

He assured the government and people of the country that Nigeria will continue to stand side by side with all peace-loving people of Turkey and elsewhere, for the defence and promotion of democracy and people’s choice.

