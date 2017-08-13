Dambazau threatens to deal with merchants of hate speech, violence

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau has threatened to deal with individuals and groups who have decided to forment or continue to peddle hate speeches‎ within and around the country in order to cause disaffection amongst citizens.

The minister, who gave the warning yesterday in Abuja during a press conference, said the warning was imperative due to the rising trend of hate speeches which had taken a dangerous dimension in various forms and genres with several platforms being used and abused.

“All those preaching violence will be made to face the full wrath of the law. Government still insists that everyone should remain where they are as government responsibility in the constitution includes the protection of lives and properties.

“Nobody should sit under any guise of freedom of speech to insult or incite others. Freedom of speech means to voice out poinion and not to tamper with the rights and sensibilities of others. Anyboby who makes speeches or threatens others will be dealt with.

“There is a draft bill in the process which will clearly show what hate speeech is and the penalty to be given if after investigation, the person is found to be guilty,” he stated.

On the call for the arrest of the IPOB leader, ‎Nnamdi Kanu, the minister said “It is the duty of the court to determine about Kanu because it is the court that gave the conditions and it is the court to determine if they have being violated. Kanu will have a day in court.”