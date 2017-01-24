Dangote Cement rewards distributors with N2.4bn bonus

Dangote Cement has given out the sum of N2.4 billion to distributors across the country as sales bonus for 2016.

The management of Dangote Cement Plc, also assured, at the end of the year gala night, that a sum of N5 billion has been set aside to assist the distributors in enhancing their sales in their different locality for the year 2017.

The excited distributors from all states of the federation including Abuja received various sums ranging from N30 million to N182.9 million as the Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc., Aliko Dangote, who handed them the cheques, promised that the company would do everything possible to ensure that the brand retained its leadership position in the industry.

The distributors’ award ceremony was in recognition of the cement distributors’ long standing commitment, devotion, loyalty and valuable contribution to the distribution and sale of Dangote Cement in 2016.

Welcoming the distributors and other customers of the company to the award ceremony, Honorary Adviser to Aliko Dangote, Engr. Joe Makoju, said the company would forever be thankful to the distributors and all its customers for their loyalty and for making the public see the uniqueness of the Dangote Cement brand.

While also lauding the efforts of the customers and distributors for ensuring that Dangote Cement remains the most soughtafter cement in the country, Aliko Dangote revealed that Dangote Cement was the undisputed leader in the Nigerian cement market because of the loyalty of distributors and customers despite the increasingly intense competition in the industry.

He said: “Our success story would not have been possible without you, our distributors, who work tirelessly to ensure that the product gets to our customers in every nooks and crannies of the country.

We can never thank you enough! You have been an integral and vital part of our business over the years. “We are here to explore ways of further cementing our existing cordial relationship in order to create more value for all stakeholders. In fact, our ultimate desire is to create a win-win situation for our stakeholders at all levels down the value chain.

This is in line with the triple bottom line principle: people, planet and profits, which we have embraced here at the Dangote Group.”