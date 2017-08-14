Dangote splashes N500m cement on retailers in new bonanza

The management of Dangote Cement Plc, the weekend, splashed customers with thousands of cement bags and branded containers worth N480 million in its ongoing Dangote Cement Retailers Bonanza, Season II.

No less than 10 retailers who have emerged as star winners from the company’s West region claimed their prizes at the weekend with some going home with 1,200 bags of cement with 40ft branded containers and others winning 600 bags with 20ft containers.

Members of the company’s management moved from various locations to deliver the products and containers to each of the winners at their business locations, mostly markets, to the surprise of many other traders.

Leader of the team, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, the West Regional Sales Director, said the decision to take the products to the retailers in their respective place of trade was to prove that the bonanza was not a fluke but real and that no sacrifice was too much for the company to bear for its retailers.

She explained that the Dangote Cement management designed the bonanza to reward its loyal retailers and help them shore up their businesses, saying this is why it has also included containers in the winning package.

“We are passionate about the growth of the businesses of our retailers because, together with our distributors, they make our own business to thrive and this is why the company thought of a way to reward and motivate them to sell more. Only Dangote can do this in this sector; no other company. We are always a trail blazer.

“We have also made provision for containers as part of the winning package because we take seriously the issue of storage. A retailer buys cement of up to 300 and wins 1,200 bags, we surely need to provide where they will store it. This is what we have done with the containers and they are happy with this,” Mrs. Sanni said.