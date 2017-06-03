Davido releases ‘FALL’ single on Apple iTunes, YouTube

Davido has made good his promise to release both the album and the video of his new single, FALL.

The danceable song released today is available on Apple iTunes.

Here is the link:https://itunes.apple.com/ng/album/fall-single/id1243164651?i=1243164657

The Video, by Sony Music Entertainment International Limited is also available on You Tube.

Watch it here: https://youtu.be/3Iyuym-Gci0

The new song would be his first since he released the hit track “IF“.

Davido, who recently engaged in a quarrel with Wizkid, put out the teasers on his Instagram account, where he commands a record 4.1 million followers and Twitter, with 2.3 million followers.

He published three photographs on his page, all captioned “FALL 02/06/17” and left his followers to fill the gaps.

The song as at 10am on Friday has generated over 17,000 views, with 1800 likes and 45 thumbs-down.