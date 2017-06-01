Davido to drop new song ‘FALL’ on Friday

Davido, born 21 November 1992, is a rapper, afro-pop singer, recording artist, performer and record producer. His 2011 single “Dami Duro” was well-received throughout Nigeria.

He co-founded with his elder brother Adewale Adeleke, HKN Music. He has produced songs for Naeto C, Skales, Tiwa Savage and Sauce Kid.

In April 2012, he signed an endorsement deal with MTN Nigeria. On October 23, 2013, Davido partnered with Guinness Nigeria for the “Guinness World of More” concert.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Davido relocated to Lagos at a young age. He released his debut album Omo Baba Olowo in 2012, Between 2013 and 2015, Davido released the singles “Gobe”, “One of a Kind”, “Skelewu”, “Aye”, “Tchelete (Goodlife)”, “Naughty”, “Owo Ni Koko”, “The Sound” and “The Money”, all part of the album, The Baddest.

In January 2016, Davido signed a record deal with Sony Music.

Davido started his own label, Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), few months after signing with Sony. In July 2016, he signed a record deal with Sony’s RCA Records.