Delta Reopen schools 33yrs after closure by Buhari/Idiagbon regime

After 33 years of forced closure by the Buhari/Idiagbon military regime, two schools in Delta State have been to be reopened for academic activities.

The two schools are among the 24 schools approved by the Delta State Government Tuesday across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The decision for the approval of 16 secondary and eight primary schools was taken at the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House Asaba presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said at the end of the meeting.

According to Ukah, the two post-primary schools being “resurrected” by the Okowa government more than 30 years after they were unceremoniously closed down by the General Muhammadu Buhari military government in 1984 are Ogbolubiri Secondary School, Ogbeigbene in Burutu Local Government Area and Omosuomo Secondary School, Omosuomo Waterside in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

He further disclosed that the state executive council also “approved the completion of the new town resettlement for Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu,” Warri South West Local Government Area, which was destroyed during the 2009 air and sea military attack on the Ijaw communities during the period of heightened militancy in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

The resettlement scheme negotiated by the stakeholders after the cessation of hostilities following the introduction of the Amnesty Programme by the Yar’Adua government in October 2010 was abandoned shortly after construction work commenced, until this decision by the state government to revisit the project with a view to completing it.

Meanwhile, Ukah gave the list of the approved schools as including Saitoru Primary School, Enekorogha, Akporowo Primary School, Youbebe, Iyeye Primary School, Iyeye, and Bobougbene Primary School, Bobougbene, all in Burutu Local Government Area.

Others are Ozumu Primary School, Ugute-Ogume, Ndokwa West, Jero Primary School, Aza-Ama, Olubakagbene Primary School, Olubakagbene, and Ugogomeje Primary School, Koko, all in Warri North.

The secondary schools to include Isioma Onyeobi College and Agulu Secondary School, both in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, Oruchi Comprehensive High School, Amachai, Okpanam, Oshimili North, Ugwa Secondary School, Obodougwa-Ogume, Ndokwa West, Government Secondary School, Owhelogbo, Isoko North, Orie Secondary School, Orie-Irri, Isoko South, and Odovie Secondary School, Odovie, Ughelli North.

Others are Odedegho Secondary School, Odedegho, Ughelli North, Obi-Obeti Secondary School, Obi-Obeti, Ukwuani, Wobomini Secondary School, Uyabebekorogha, Warri North, Umulo Secondary School, Umulo-Olomu, Ughelli South, Apelebiri College, Bolou-Apelebri, Patani, Egbo-Ideh Secondary School, Egbo-Ideh, Ughelli South and Abalagada Secondary School, Abalagada, Ndokwa East.