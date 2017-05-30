Democracy Day: Ugwuanyi assures Enugu residents of sustained good governance

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Monday, promised to continue with his vision to provide good governance and other basic needs of the people of the state in order to “build the Enugu State of our dreams”, notwithstanding the economic difficulties in the country.

Gov. Ugwuanyi while thanking the people of Enugu State for their unparalleled support, solidarity and prayers also promised that his administration will continue to run an open and accountable government and work assiduously towards the realization of the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.

These promises were contained in the governor’s address to the people of the state during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, which was attended by a mammoth crowd including past and present leaders of the state such as the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and other members of the National Assembly; the Governor’s wife, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi; state’s Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo;, the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi and other members of the House; former Governor of the State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, Service Chiefs, and former Deputy Governors of the state.

Others include: the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga; the Archbishop of Enugu Province (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma; the Archbishop of Enugu Methodist Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Barr. C.N Ede; other clerics; the organized Labour; revered Traditional Rulers, etc.

Highlighting his achievements in office, Gov. Ugwuanyi who noted that the primary responsibility of government is the welfare of the people and the security of lives and property, said that his administration will continue to pay workers’ salaries and pensions on the 25th of every month in recognition of the fact that the civil service is the fulcrum and engine room of governance.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to peace and security of the state to maintain the state’s status as one of the safest in the country, adding that the government has revitalized the Neighbourhood Association and recently launched the Enugu State Security Trust Fund to galvanize resources and provide the enablers that will ensure the effective equipping of the Neighbourhood Watch to complement the efforts of the Nigerian Security Agencies.

Gov. Ugwuanyi added that his administration has recorded tremendous feats in infrastructural development as a major goal to enhance the wellbeing of the people of the state as well as initiating innovative programmes aimed at economic stimulation and diversification.

He mentioned that the government a few days ago simultaneously commissioned 26 development projects it executed across the 17 local government areas, which were among the 35 grassroots projects flagged off in October 2016 to open up the rural areas and catalyze socio-economic growth.

The governor further stated that his administration also carried out major construction projects as well as intervened in the rehabilitation of failed sections of some federal roads in the state, which hitherto caused untold hardships to the people, slowed economic activities and in many instances, led to the loss of lives.

He said that the government had initiated a N10 million per community based programme tagged “one autonomous community one project” to further take development to the rural areas, promising that the forthcoming Local Government council elections in the state will be the most transparent in recent history.

“I am here today to reaffirm my promises to you and reassure you that this administration will continue to work for the common good of our people. Recall that on this day in 2015, I sincerely acknowledged the fast depleting revenue profile of the State owing to the slump in oil price and low internally generated revenue. Back then, I had assured you that I believed in the miracle of five loaves and two fish; and that I and my team would harness and apply every available resource with utmost transparency, honesty, prudence, and equity to the benefit of the ordinary man.

“Our empowerment programmes designed to alleviate poverty and other socio-economic challenges among our people, have been successful. These include the facilitation of 100 units of one bedroom flats for civil servants of Grade Levels 1-10 at Elim Estate and the Enugu State Traders Empowerment Programme, which was specifically designed to empower market traders in the State through a monthly open lottery where 100 lucky winners receive the sums of N50,000 each. This is in addition to other schemes targeted at youth development”, Gov. Ugwuanyi highlighted.