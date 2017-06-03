Despite recession, Obaseki appoints 192 Special Assistants

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has appointed new 192 Special Assistants to serve as representatives of the government at the grassroots.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr Osarodion Ogie, in a statement on Friday said the appointees were selected from the 192 electoral wards in the 18 local government areas in the state.

The SSG said that the special assistants would assist the government at the wards where offices would be set up with adequate communication facilities to enable them to channel information to the government speedily.

He said the SAs were tasked with the duty of ensuring that every citizen of Edo had a say in the administration of the state under Gov Obaseki’s principle of inclusive governance.

He added that full details of names and wards of the SAs can be viewed at www.godwinobaseki.com or www.johnmayaki.com.