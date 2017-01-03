Despite tough economy, Ugwuanyi hasn’t failed Enugu people – Archbishop Chukwuma …applauds Sultan’s visit

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma has extolled Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership qualities, describing him as the most friendly governor who remains committed to the welfare of the people, in spite of the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Archbishop Chukwuma noted that Ugwuanyi has inspired the people of the state through his humility, peaceful disposition, closeness to God and good governance, adding that the people will remember him for the legacies he will be leaving behind after his time in office.

“The governor has been so friendly, so good and takes everything so easy and shows concern for people’s affairs. I have never seen any governor that is as friendly as this governor. That is how to govern because our Lord Jesus Christ lowered Himself for him to be exalted”, Archbishop Chukwuma said.

The Archbishop who spoke at the New Year prayer session to mark the official resumption of work at the Government House, Enugu, said that the visit of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has allayed fears among the Igbos and fostered unity between the Christians and the Muslims.

He added that the Sultan took time to explain certain issues to leaders of both the Christian and Muslim community bordering on security, peace and national unity, emphasizing that they understood themselves after the dialogue.

Bishop Chukwuma commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for sustaining the New Year prayer and advised him not to be afraid to take tough decisions that are in the overall interest of the people.

“We want to thank you for the courage you have demonstrated in handling the problem of the New Artisan Market, Enugu. Sometime ago we were so much apprehensive of what will be your stand concerning this market. It was becoming a menace and den of Sodom, with people taking laws into their hands culminating in the killing of a policeman. So we support the closure of the market and call for its relocation to improve the security of the state,” the Archbishop declared.

On the 2017 budget, the Archbishop told the governor to be courageous in its implementation when passed, urging the people to pay their taxes to improve the government’s revenue base and enable it sustain developmental projects across the state.

In his remark, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the Archbishop, other clerics, Ministers, government officials and civil servants for participating in the prayer session and pledged not to “allow the prevailing harsh economic climate in the country prevent us from attaining the lofty objectives that we have set out for the benefit of our people”.

He also wished “the good people of Enugu State, a happy and prosperous New Year”, adding that the 2017 Budget estimates tagged, “Budget of Economic Recovery and Inclusive Development”, which he presented before the Enugu State House of Assembly was articulated to create an environment that will further encourage full development of the state’s human and natural resources towards the rebuilding of its vital infrastructure in all sectors and across the State.

