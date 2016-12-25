Diamond Bank gives away car, cash prizes in Xtra-Savings promo

The winding down ceremony of the season eight edition of the Diamond Bank Diamond Xtra-Savings promo which ended last weekend saw the bank’s customers across the country winning various cash prizes and a branded SUV car.

The event which held in Lagos had in attendance top management staff of the bank as well as past and present prize winners.

Declaring the event open, Mr. Robert Gaius, Head of Retail Banking said the whole essence of the promo was to encourage the culture of savings amongst Nigerians and especially to reward customers for their loyalty to the brand thus far.

The Diamond Xtra-Savings promo, which he noted has been changing lives in the past eight years, is a programme that has come to stay and can only get better.

Gaius also hinted that the season nine edition will reward over 1,000 customers who stand to win N584m cash prizes with 30 winners earning N1m every other month as well as five additional regional draws which will guarantee 41 winners each across the six geopolitical zones.

He also hinted that the first draw for the next season comes up in January 3rd, 2017, thus urging prospective customers to avail themselves of the opportunity to win big by been a part of the promo.

While giving a presentation of the Diamond Xtra-Savings promo thus far, Mrs. Aisha Ahmed, Head of Consumer Banking, said the bank has given away N4billion in the past eight years, adding that the bank remains committed to the idea and ideal of savings hence its continuous support for the promo.

Some of the past winners including Barr. Bankole Ojudu, Mrs. Ngozi Emmanuel, Mrs. Jideofor Sabina Okpara, amongst others, while sharing their experiences, were full of praises to the bank for coming up with Diamond Xtra-Savings initiative, saying it is a well thought out gesture capable of changing lives positively.

The high point of the occasion was the presentation of the cash prizes to the lucky winners including Mrs. Funmi Ehinose, Alhaji Hassan Garuba Yado and a host of others who won N500,000.00 each while Kingsley Eze, who emerged the star prize winner, carted home a branded Toyota SUV.

A total of over 4,500 customers have also been rewarded in the annual promotion, designed to reward loyal customers and encourage the savings culture among Nigerians.

The Head, Mass Market Segment, Mr. Osita Ede, who spoke at the ceremony, said it was a way of the bank showing appreciation to its valued and loyal customers as well as encourage the savings culture in Nigeria.”

A Manager at KPMG, Mr. Keneth Ukanwa said his organisation performed an independent audit of the process as well as the eligibility of the customers to ensure that the selection is random and fair.